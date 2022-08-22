Qatar Legacy Ambassador, Samuel Eto’o, believes Ghana and other countries representing Africa in Qatar have equal chances of winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

No African team has ever advanced to the semis of the tournament. In previous tournaments, Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon all came close to making history.

Black Stars made a return to the global showpiece at the expense of Nigeria having missed out in 2018 in Russia.

“Ghana has the same chances of winning the World Cup like any other African team,” Eto’o said during an interview with TV3.

“Every World Cup is unique. We want African teams to partake and have a good World Cup.

“Why not? An African team can lift the World Cup. Ghana missed it by a shot,” he added.

Ghana has been drawn into Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.