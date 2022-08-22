Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has finally responded after rapper Tinny insulted him during a recent radio interview after paying the latter’s debt.

According to Stonebwoy, Tinny’s reaction goes a long way to prove that he doesn’t like him.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz, Stonebwoy said he felt sad after chancing on Tinny’s video because he never intended to spite him.

The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker said he wanted to pay off the promoter, Yaw Menkasa, to stop him from granting further interviews to tarnish Tinny’s image, but Tinny misunderstood the whole matter.

“The guy [promoter] wanted to explain, and I said we will leave the money with Don Tsegah so that you will come and pick it up. There are ways that you will say things that will show that you don’t want to steal the shine.

“I chanced on a few that I wouldn’t retweet because it sounds some way because we have fans who used these kinda things against artistes,” Stonebwoy explained.

After watching the video, Stonebwoy said, “I really felt sad about it. I have been knowing that a lot of people don’t like me, but I don’t take it to heart. I have faced my fair share of it.

“I wasn’t expecting him to call me. His point of me calling him at that time is flawed. It doesn’t pin me to anything. It doesn’t make me deserve what he felt and said about me on that day. I have not seen him or met him lately.”

According to Stonebwoy, he still respects Tinny as a trailblazer in Ghana’s music industry.

“Tinny is someone I have respected. Irrespective of knowing his stands when it comes to a few things. We still have to respect because it’s based on their fabric that we came, and it is based on that same fabric that others will also come. That is something I want artistes to pay attention to. You have to have that understanding.”

It closed it for me on where he really stands. He didn’t take time to check it. I was just walking, and I saw something and dealt with it. I had to think on my toes, it’s a true situation to deal with because it was a police issue. But if he was talking about land guards, I would have thought different. Stonebwoy on Tinny’s saga

Going forward, Stonebwoy said he has to pay attention to little details by knowing those who truly love him for real.

“It just finished it for me to know that you might take it lightly, but take it serious. It reminded me that people don’t like you like that. I am not sure if I will want to work with him now, the truth be told.

“If I have done good for you before, forget, I don’t remember. Still, I will do the most I can for whoever I can. It wouldn’t stop me from being the one I am because everyone needs help on this earth. What you produce, you don’t eat it. Have you seen a tree eat its own fruit? That’s the order of life,” Stonebwoy said.

