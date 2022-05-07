Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy is reported to have paid a debt owed by colleague musician, Tinny.

The ‘Makola Kwakwe’ hitmaker is said to have charged a show promoter at Worawora in the Oti region GH¢2,000 to be the headline artiste for the show.

However, he failed to performed at the Valentine’s Day event held at Worawora Afariwa Loungeon.

Official flyer of Yaw Menkasa Family event that Tinny failed to show up for in the Oti Region

The livid promoter, Yaw Menkasa in an interview with Hitz FM’s Prince Tsegah said all efforts to get Tinny to refund the money proved futile so he reported the matter to police.

To avoid disgrace, he said Tinny offered to use his car as collateral until he is able to settle the debt.

He told me he can’t pay the money so he has decided to use his car as a collateral. I couldn’t drive the car to my house so I suggested we go to the Taifa Police Station for them to seize the car until I get my money and he agreed.

When the issue was being discussed on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy stormed the studio and offered to pay the money.

Meanwhile, Yaw Menkasa has confirmed to Adomonline.com on Saturday, May 7, 2022, that indeed Stonebwoy has paid the money.

He added that, Tinny is free to go for his car at the Taifa police station.

