Day 1 of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) came off on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Dome of Accra International Conference Centre.
The event was hosted by celebrated Ghanaian TV/radio host, AJ Sarpong and award-winning musician, Edem.
Notable amongst the industry players who were present included, Kiki Banson, Cina Soul, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Amada Jissih, Prince David Osei, Gambo, and many more.
Thirteen awards were given out at the event which mainly focused on celebrating the technical aspect of music artistry. Key among the awarded given were Group of the Year and African Artiste of the year.
Check out the list below:
The list of winners included:
Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Nii Tettey Tetteh
Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi
Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Amazing God by Kwaisey Pee
Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Where You Are by Niella
Songwriter of the Year – Praise by Fameye
Best Video of the Year – Nyinya by Bosom PYung
Producer of the Year – MOGBeatz
African Artist of the Year – WizKid
Lifetime Achievement Award – Agya Koo Nimoh
Unsung Artiste of the Year – Gambo
Music for Good – Greedy Men by Stonebwoy