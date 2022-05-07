Day 1 of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) came off on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Dome of Accra International Conference Centre.

One of the award winners on the night, Unsung Artiste of the Year – Gambo

The event was hosted by celebrated Ghanaian TV/radio host, AJ Sarpong and award-winning musician, Edem.

Notable amongst the industry players who were present included, Kiki Banson, Cina Soul, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Amada Jissih, Prince David Osei, Gambo, and many more.

Kuami Eugene at the VGMA 23 red carpet

Kofi Kinaata performs at VGMA 23

Thirteen awards were given out at the event which mainly focused on celebrating the technical aspect of music artistry. Key among the awarded given were Group of the Year and African Artiste of the year.

Check out the list below:

The list of winners included:

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Nii Tettey Tetteh

Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi

Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Amazing God by Kwaisey Pee

Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Where You Are by Niella

Songwriter of the Year – Praise by Fameye

Best Video of the Year – Nyinya by Bosom PYung

Producer of the Year – MOGBeatz

African Artist of the Year – WizKid

Lifetime Achievement Award – Agya Koo Nimoh

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Gambo

Music for Good – Greedy Men by Stonebwoy