Some Ghanaian students on government scholarships in Morocco have said they cannot afford three square meals.

According to them, they mostly skip breakfast and eat between the hours of 12 and 7pm.

The situation, they say is to ensure that the food sustains them till the next day to salvage the high cost of living amongst them.

General Secretary for the Ghanaian students in Morocco, Bernice Agyemang, disclosed this while speaking on Beyi W’ano segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Wednesday.

She said aside from the fact that they are suffering financially, they are going through emotional trauma as they are being called names because of their colour.

“Things are not easy for us in this country. When we arrived here, they gave us our stipends but for some months now, it has stopped coming from government and life has been very difficult for us. We have to sleep from evening until afternoon the next day because we have been forced to skip breakfast and sometimes lunch,” she said.

To her, the ordeal they are going through in the hands of the Moroccans is nothing to write home.

She said she has been ejected from her room over her inability to pay her rent and is currently staying with a colleague.

The same ordeal, she noted, is being faced by her other Ghanaian counterparts.

The students are, therefore, calling on the government, especially the Scholarship Secretariat to come to their aid as soon as possible to prevent any untold situation.

