Uganda is set to install 2,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across the country in a new project aimed at improving internet connectivity.

The internet will be used by government offices during working hours and will be available to the public past working hours and during weekends.

The government had already installed hotspots in regional cities and the capital, Kampala, although critics say the internet is unstable.

The additional hotspots will be installed in every location where the government’s national backbone infrastructure exists.

The project is part of the Uganda Digital Acceleration Programme.

