A very disturbing report from Kwabenakrom at Sefwi Bekwai, in the Western North Region indicates that two churches have clashed at a cemetery in a near bloody occurrence.

This follows the case of a disputed burial ceremony of a church member.

According to reports, the fight ensued because the man owed church levies and tithes before he died.

His church, as a result of this, has refused to bury him unless the family pays up all the debts he owed.

The family distressed and enraged by this inhumane act instead hired the services of another church to bury their brother.

According to Gabby Antwi, a reporter stationed at Kwabenakrom, the rival church members stormed the funeral grounds to stop the burial.

The two churches and family members engaged in a free for all fight, with the dead man in the casket waiting to be buried, while the living were fighting over him because he owed church tithes and levies.

VIDEO: Two Churches brawl at Cemetery over burial of church member who owed tithes pic.twitter.com/cNPOPEGqqC — Ama Ghana Online (@AmaGhanaOnline1) August 17, 2022

