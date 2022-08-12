Maha Ayew, the wife of Ghanaian football legend Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew, has turned a year older.

Mrs Ayew clocked 54 on Wednesday.

To commemorate her new age, the gorgeous Maha travelled to Qatar, where her son Dede Ayew plays for Al-Sadd to celebrate.

In a video sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, the Ayew family is seen having fun at Nusre.Et, a popular steakhouse in Doha.

The video starts with Maha’s only daughter, Imani, standing with a worker at the steakhouse. She tried to spread some salt over the steak which had been laid on a table in front of her.

From there, the birthday celebrant popped up with Dede Ayew and his friend Mubarak Wakaso also sitting around the same table with her.

After some interactions, Dede Ayew presented jewellery he had bought for his mother. Helped by his sister, the Black Stars captain put a necklace around their mother’s neck.

Abedi Pele’s wife celebrated her birthday with her children in Qatar Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Wakaso also presented jewellery in a box and helped Maha to wear what looked like a bracelet.

They proceeded to have dinner and were all smiles throughout the evening before they went away to board a white Bentley which was being driven by Dede.

