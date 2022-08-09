Adorable photos of former Ghana star, Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew with his wife, Maha have warmed hearts on social media.

The photos, which captured them serving family goals, also included throwbacks with their children.

The visuals were to mark their 35th marriage anniversary on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Abedi Pele with his wife, Maha.

The former Olympique Marseille player got married to Maha in 1987 while he was playing in France.

Abedi Pele and Maha are parents of football stars, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Rahim Ayew and a beautiful daughter Imani Ayew.