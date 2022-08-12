The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch, Ben Ephson, has dismissed claims that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s refusal to reshuffle his ministers will affect the fortunes of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

Mr Ephson contended that the President’s unwillingness to do so will not influence the decision of swing voters in the election.

This is in reaction to comments by a former Chief of Staff, Kwadwo Mpiani, on PM Express on Wednesday that a reshuffle is the best way out for the NPP government under the prevailing economic challenges. Mr Mpiani pointed out that if nothing changes, the party’s chances in the elections will be dim.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Thursday, Mr Ephson said, “it is the bread and butter issues that will make the swing voters decide to vote for party A or B, not his inability to agree to calls for him to reshuffle.

“I disagree … each person going to vote in 2024 is going to vote whether his life has improved since 2020, he is going to vote on whether he thinks that of the two parties.”

There have been calls for President Akufo-Addo to make changes to his ministerial appointments but he has ruled out such calls, insisting that his ministers have done an outstanding job.

Commenting on the development, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante differed in opinion with Mr Ephson.

According to him, it is appropriate for President Akufo-Addo to heed the calls and reshuffle his ministers.

He said reshuffling comes with some benefits such as bringing in fresh energy to a position where performance is deemed abysmal.

This, he explained, is because “at the end of the day people are going to judge you through the work that you did. Let us remember that election is nothing but the contest of ideas and work done by ministers.”

