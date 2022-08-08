Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo has taken to social media to show her romantic side with a message to celebrate her husband.

The lawmaker who appears to be the happiest woman on earth currently is celebrating her fourth marriage anniversary with Hanny Mouhtiseb.

She has taken to her Facebook page to release an adorable family photo to commemorate the day.

In the photo, the MP was spotted with her husband and two adorable children dressed in casual outfits as they beamed with smiles for the camera.

She acknowledged Mr Mouhtiseb has been her rock and strength, especially this past year and a silver lining in what has been a stormy year.

“These past four years with you have given me some of my best and fondest memories of my life and I am grateful to God for bringing us together. You’re a great husband and a wonderful father and it’s been a pleasure to share the last four years of my life with you,” she eulogised.

Miss Safo went on to profess her undying love for Hanny as she prayed for more years of God’s blessings and joy upon their union.

Attached below is the full post: