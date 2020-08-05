Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is currently the happiest woman on earth.
The lawmaker has warmed hearts on social media by celebrating her first marriage anniversary.
Tuesday, August 4, 2020, happened to be exactly one year since the Minister of State in-charge of Public Procurement walked down the aisle.
In celebrating her first marriage anniversary, she took to her official Instagram handle to release a romantic photo.
In the photo, the MP and her husband, Hanny Mouhtiseb, were captured looking awesome as they wore lovely smiles.
She is celebrating the day by heaping praises on her husband and speaking well of him.
According to her, her husband has given her unconditional love since they got married.
“YOU have given me so much love and comfort over the years and I am eternally grateful. Not only are YOU always on my mind, but YOU will forever be in my heart. A husband as loving as YOU is hard to find, and I plan on spending the rest of my days being grateful we found each other,” she said.
