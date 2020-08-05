Ex-beauty queen, Sandra Benede, via her social media page, has shared her thoughts about masturbation.

In a comment made on Instagram, the former beauty queen said there is nothing wrong with masturbation and it is something she can do.

She said masturbation is better than sleeping with just anyone.

“There is nothing wrong with self-masturbation, that is something I can do! It’s better than fucking just anyone,” she said.

ALSO READ:

Miss Benede is a former Miss Minna, a celebrity model who has a business-oriented personality and has a large fashion store.