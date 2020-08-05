Popular artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known widely as Bulldog, has taken to social media to celebrate his third child, a girl, who turned three years old on Monday.

Bulldog splashed many photos of his daughter, Adom, on Facebook and wished her well over her new age.

The outspoken artiste manager also indicated that he has changed his name going forward for his daughter’s sake.

According to him, instead of Bulldog, Adom chooses to call her dad Bullgod and that is what the artiste manager wants to be known from today.

READ ALSO:

After sharing different princess-like photos of Adom on social media, Bulldog captioned them: “My third, is three today. She calls me ‘Bullgod’ from today I adapt to this moniker to honour her. Bless you Adom, God’s Special Grace is what I ask for you in your journey through life. ‘Mi LOVE YOU’ Adom #YearofRestoration #sikanhyiraadomaseda.”

Though she is young, Adom, who turned three on August 3, 2020, is looking like a model as all the photos that were posted saw her striking beautiful poses.

One of the photos saw young Adom wearing a ballerina’s dress with a pair of wigs and pink sneakers as she smiled for the camera.

Another photo saw her wearing some cute love-shaped sunglasses and posing in a yellow outfit as she basks in the sun.

Check out the beautiful photos below: