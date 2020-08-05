Newly-wed legendary actress, Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, has shared a powerful testimony to encourage women who have aged for marriage to be patient.

Her testimony, which comes at the back of her two-week marriage, took place in her church, after her pastor, who prophesied her marriage, gave her the opportunity to mount the stage.

The actress started her speech on a sad note, making reference to her failed marriage of which she was labelled a ‘husband snatcher’.

She expressed how she was disappointed after that ordeal and gave up on love, only to be a ‘Mrs’ when she least expected.

According to Kyeiwaa, her only presence at weddings was to dance and grace the occasion and she never knew she was ever going to be a bride with well-wishers cheering her on.

“When my marriage ended, see the embarrassment I received. My life was nothing but a disappointment but look at me now. I want to use this platform to urge everyone to be patient. I know its difficult because when marriage eludes you despite your ripe age, you might feel like committing suicide, but I assure you; be patient and look to God and you will smile again,” she said almost in tears.

Meanwhile, Kyeiwaa, now Mrs Kissi, said the most memorable part of her marriage is when her husband refers to her as ‘My wife’, adding she is always thankful to God for that blessing.

Watch her testimony below: