Kumawood actress, Kyeiwaa, and her husband, Michale Kissi Asare, have held a thanksgiving service after tying the knot in the United States.

Kyeiwaa, known in private life as Rose Mensah a.k.a. Akua Ataa and Mr Asare married in a white wedding at Worcester, Massachusetts in the United States on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Following the successful ceremony, the newlyweds went to church on Sunday to offer thanks to the Almighty God.

Photos from the thanksgiving have popped up showing the couple wearing colourful kente outfits. Seated in the photo, the couple looked very gorgeous.

A video from the thanksgiving shows Kyeiwaa holding a microphone and leading praises in church while her husband stands by her side dancing.

The song Kyeiwaa was singing was ‘Nyame Aseda’ by Kwaku Gyasi and she was seen in her elements doing her usual antics.

Watch video below: