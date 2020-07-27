Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Beverly Afaglo, has celebrated her husband, Eugene Baah, well known as Choirmaster of Praye fame.
In a post, she penned a lovely and romantic message to celebrate her husband who is a year older today.
The actress reminisced how their love journey had been over the past years.
She assured him that her love for him has not changed.
She wrote: “After 13yrs, a lot has changed but my heart hasn’t changed. My love for u is unwavering. HBD to the sweetest man I know Mr Eugene Boadu Baah aka Choirmaster ????????????????”