Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Beverly Afaglo, has celebrated her husband, Eugene Baah, well known as Choirmaster of Praye fame.



In a post, she penned a lovely and romantic message to celebrate her husband who is a year older today.



The actress reminisced how their love journey had been over the past years.

She assured him that her love for him has not changed.



She wrote: “After 13yrs, a lot has changed but my heart hasn’t changed. My love for u is unwavering. HBD to the sweetest man I know Mr Eugene Boadu Baah aka Choirmaster ????????????????”