Actress Beverly Afaglo is daring women who are trolling her husband to ready themselves for a showdown with him to confirm his potency in bed.
Her comment is on the back of a publication which quoted her to have said her better half, Eugene Baah, known in showbiz circles as Choirmaster, cannot satisfy her in bed.
The actress was said to have remarked on 3FM that she relies on sex toys to reach orgasm because her husband lacks the strength to.
Days after the publication was made, Madam Afaglo in a social media post, Monday, has vehemently denied ever uttering such words.
While setting the records straight, she mentioned that “it’ll be stupid on my part to say that derogatory statement about him when I am still with him and not divorced or having problems.”
Attention! Attention!! Attention!!! 📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣 My attention has been drawn to stories like this going around about me and my husband and people speculating all sorts. It’s funny how journalism or blogging has resulted to lies just to make money off people’s downfall, it’s a shame. Interestingly my husband is unperturbed.I’v been begging him all weekend to allow me to do a video but he said “no, no need, I don’t care coz that’s not my truth” so this all am allowed to do, “Write”. I don’t think any wise or reasonable person will read these headlines and believe it.As young and handsome and strong as my husband is, do u think he can’t satisfy me?Why do u think I got married to him? Huh? *smile …. Am still married to my husband, it’ll be stupid on my part to say that derogatory statement about him when am still with him and not divorced or having problems. I NEVER SAID MY HUSBAND CANT SATISFY ME OR ANY OF THOSE STORIES” Am very disappointed at all these bloggers and their unprofessionalism. Well, for all the trollers which majority are women pls am opening heavens gate,come and try my husband, if u no run leaving your pantie,am sure u’ll start fighting me over him 🙈😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣 #Ps: u can troll my husband and insult my marriage all u want, this won’t destroy our marriage. Our bond is stronger than u think. May God forgive u all 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽