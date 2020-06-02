Actress Beverly Afaglo is daring women who are trolling her husband to ready themselves for a showdown with him to confirm his potency in bed.

Her comment is on the back of a publication which quoted her to have said her better half, Eugene Baah, known in showbiz circles as Choirmaster, cannot satisfy her in bed.

The actress was said to have remarked on 3FM that she relies on sex toys to reach orgasm because her husband lacks the strength to.

Days after the publication was made, Madam Afaglo in a social media post, Monday, has vehemently denied ever uttering such words.

While setting the records straight, she mentioned that “it’ll be stupid on my part to say that derogatory statement about him when I am still with him and not divorced or having problems.”