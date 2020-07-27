Yvonne Yaa Obrebea Appiah, a female police officer, has dazzled in stunning photos.

Madam Appiah, popularly known as ‘thickgurlvonny’ on social media, shared the new photos on Sunday, July 26, 2020, which happens to be her birthday.

Sharing the first photo, she thanked God for the love, care and mercy He has shown her.

The second photo in which she wore a black dress with gold-coloured designs was captioned: “Wishing myself a joyous birthday full of God’s amazing blessings. My being alive and healthy today is as a result of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. Happy birthday to myself.”