Daniel Adjei Peprah, popularly known as Nana Agyei Sikapa of Peace FM news, has been buried after a brief ceremony at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Mile 7, Achimota.

The revered media personality’s funeral was observed little over a month after he lost his life to a short illness at the Ridge Hospital.

The burial service played host to weeping sympathisers from all walks of life.

Notable among the activities was that of the dancing pallbearers who interred the lifeless body at the cemetery.