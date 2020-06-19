Despite Media Group, owners of Peace FM, has lost one of its popular presenters.

Daniel Adjei Peprah, a renowned broadcast journalist, popularly referred to as Nana Adjei Sikapa, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.

According to reports, he has been sick for the past two years.

The late Sikapa was a professional teacher, he taught both in Atwima Agogo and Abuakwa R/C Primary School for several years.

The proverbial gem was happily married to Madam Theresa Amankwa and they are blessed with six children.

In 2003, the famous and affluent Dr Osei Kwame invited him to work with his numerous skilled and talented newscasters. He really established himself by his famous appellation style of radio presentation which was unique.

In fact he was the only broadcaster who prepared funeral dirge announcements.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.