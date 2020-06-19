Fire has destroyed the studio of the Ashanti Regional Chairperson of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Augustina Addison.

Reports indicate the incident, which occurred around 7:pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020, has reduced the complex into ashes.

Property worth over thousands of cedis were lost to the incident which occurred in Kumasi as nothing was saved.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Photos of the incident captured personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service inspecting the facility.

Watch the photos below: