A taxi driver is feared dead after a tree fell on him during a heavy rain storm at Mmrom in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The deceased, identified only as Alhaji is said to have parked his cab under the tree awaiting passengers at a spot in front of Asanteman Senior High School when the incident occurred.

This is a routine for floating drivers like Alhaji who always take advantage of the nearby lorry stations such as the Kumasi-Wa, Kumasi-Tamale, Kajedji to court the attention of passengers.

READ ALSO:

This is what a father told his 13-yr-old girl after sleeping with her [Watch]

Bono Regional Hospital MD warns staff who flout Covid-19 safety protocols

Though two of his colleagues managed escaped, it was too late for him to do so as he sat on the boot of his Opel Astra car with registration AW 7248-14.

The trunk of the Neam tree fell on him at about 5 p.m on Thursday June 18, 2020.

Though emergency service providers, Fire and Ambulance Services were called to the scene, their presence did little save the situation.

It took the intervention of some chainsaw operators to cut through the trunk of the tree and branches to sight of the motionless body of the deceased.

The accident caused heavy vehicular traffic blocking the main Suame Roundabout-Kejetia stretch completely.

Sources at Suame Divisional command say the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s morgue for preservation.