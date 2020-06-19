Son of Archbishop Duncan-Williams, Daniel Duncan-Williams, has apologised to his father after he went naked on social media to accuse and disrespect him for allegedly sacking him from home.

In a post on Twitter, he said:

Dear daddy @ArchbishopNick i would to Humbly apologize for the false accusations.

You are the best father anyone could ever wish for. Thank you for loving me even through all the trials and tribulations.

MORE:

The Archbishop’s son, who also goes by his stage name, Dee Wills went live on social media to accuse his father of destroying his life.

According to him, he arrested him on several occasions because he was smoking, adding that, his dad, the leader and founder of Action Chapel International broke up his relationship with the love of his life.

Subsequently, a statement was released from his father to explain that Dee Wills was mentally unstable and had been off his medication for some time – the reason he was acting as such.

His latest apology cements the fact that all is well with him now and he is willing to patch up with his dad.