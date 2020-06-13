The General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their goodwill and prayers following his son’s outbursts on social media.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, your prayers and your goodwill. I am overwhelmed, grateful and indebted to you. On behalf of myself, Daniel and the entire family and God’s church, we say thank you for your prayers,” he said while delivering a virtual service in his church.

The man of God went ahead to pray for all those going through difficult times of which he is no exception.

“In the day of your need and in the day of trouble, may the God I serve remember you and your house, remember your sons and your daughters, I am indebted to you, thank you,” he said.

Daniel Duncan-Williams became the talk of social media on Tuesday morning (June 9, 2020), when he flooded his timeline with nude videos and commentary about his relationship with his father.

He was participating in the viral Twitter trend, ‘Timeline Asleep’. He is a secular musician who performs under the stage name ‘Dee Wills’.

Meanwhile, his father has implored the media to desist from publishing stories about his son’s outbursts on social media because he suffers from acute bipolar disease.

