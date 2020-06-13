After being rejected by family members and meeting her untimely death due to the breast cancer she suffered from, siblings of late Agnes Dogboe have refused to sign her death certificate.

Efforts to get just one of Miss Dogboe’s five siblings to come sign the Medical Certificate of Cause of Death proved futile.

This was disclosed in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Friday, by Pator Obiri Yeboah – the pastor believed to be the sole person to have supported in the upkeep of Miss Dogboe.

According to him, Miss Dogbe’s siblings have all given flimsy excuses not to come sign her death certificate.

After Agnes’ death, efforts to get just one of her siblings to come and sign her death certificate have become an issue. I got hold of one of her sisters and she told me she wouldn’t be able to come and sign the certificate because she has blood pressure, he noted.

READ ALSO:

Background

Miss Dogbe, 43, battled the disease that left one of her breasts rotten. She sadly died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital a week after her plight was aired on Prime Morning on JoyPrime TV on June 4, 2020.