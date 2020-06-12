Selina Kpebi, the blood sister of late Agnes Dogbe, who recently died of cancer, has denied assertions by the media that her late sister was abandoned by the family.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Friday, madam Kpebi said she was in constant contact with her late sister.

I usually speak with her on the phone, it’s not true that we deserted her. We send food to the children and her to eat, she said.

It’s true we don’t have the money to have properly taken care of her, but we took her to the hospital with the little we had. We did our best, she added.

Host of the show, Chief Jerry Forson, asked her the last time she visited her younger sister at the hospital or at her home or even spoke with her on phone as she claimed, but she could not remember the last time they spoke.

Background

Madam Dogbe, 43, battled breast cancer which left one of her breasts rotten.

As of June 10, donations received after reporting her plight, exceeded GH₵60,000, but she died on June 11, before the donations could be used for her treatment.

She died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where she was receiving treatment.