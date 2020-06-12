The landlord of the 43-year-old mother with breast cancer has denied allegations that he tried to evict her when her condition got worse.

His comment follows the death of the woman on Thursday, seven days after JoyNews raised GH¢60,000 to cater for her breast cancer treatment.

Agnes Dogbe, 43, was battling the disease that left one of her breasts rotten.

Her landlord, at the time her story was told threatened to evict her from the room she occupied with her two children, ages nine and 10.

However, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Friday after her demise, Mr Sammy, the landlord discredited the reports.

According to him, Madam Dogbe willingly asked to be evicted because she did not want her divorced husband to know her whereabouts.

He said he served the notice after numerous attempts to convince her to rescind her decision failed.

She died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where she was receiving treatment.