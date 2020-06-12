Singer Efya is advocating for men who rape women and kids to be castrated.

The talented musician feels that it is the surest way of sending the strongest warning to some men to desist from the act.

With constant stories hitting the media about kids as young as three years old being raped, Efya believes that a lot more needs to be done to curb the canker.

A very passionate Efya, speaking midway through an amazing live performance on the ‘Urban Blend’ on 3FM with Miriam Osei Agyemang, said she was very passionate about issues about rape “because I feel like it’s a disgusting act that has been going on over the years through the generations and I think it’s time that our generation actually did something about it.

“Men who rape women are not treated the way they should be treated because of the damage that they do cause to the woman, I feel the same kind of damage should be done to the man.”

The ‘Best In Me’ singer noted that “when you rape a woman, you take away a part of her that will never ever come back again and it’s sad and I think we should do something about it.

“I want every girl out there who is being abused…I want you to know that something can be done about it just because the person is taking care of you doesn’t mean that your life is going to be over if you report it. I need everybody to speak. We need the women to speak up. We need the mothers to speak up. We need the aunties to speak up, the sisters…,” the singer encouraged people.

Asked if she has ever been a victim of rape, Efya responded “I can’t talk about it” but noted that “I know a lot of women who have been abused and it’s not fair. I’m very emotional…it’s really crazy…its wrong.”

On what should be done to men who rape women, Efya said: “I think they should all be castrated…”

To buttress her suggestion, the singer explained that “if we castrate a few of them, they will stop because they are very attached to that part of the body which they used in this act, so we should take it away from them the same way that they take away our dignity and our pride and our power when they rape us when we are three years old…”

For women who have been victims of rape, Efya said “it’s not the end of your life you can actually heal…”