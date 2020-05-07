Songstress Efya, born Jane Awindor, has given the reason for remaining unmarried in spite of pressure from her fans and friends to do so because they feel she is aging.

According to her, the decision not to marry is the institution of marriage’s departure from its original mandate and purpose.

Speaking on a Q&A session, the singer attributed the reason why she’s not married to the fact that marriage is not what it used to be.

She, however, did not rule out getting married in the future stating that time will tell.

“Marriage is not what it used to be.. but time will tell,” she revealed.

Efya is one of Ghana’s greatest music exports. She is credited with several awards and have performed on some big platforms across the world.

The songstress, who has several collaborations with Sarkodie, said she will soon release a hot song for her fans who have been starved for long.