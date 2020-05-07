Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has reacted to the suspension of former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, from the party.

The decision was taken by the Functional Executive Committee of the party, according to a statement signed by party chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

The statement said the matter had been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the party for further action.

Mr Sam George in his reaction to the suspension said the decision by the party was the best.

He posted the suspension letter on his Facebook page, saying “Finally! A solid decision by the leadership of the Party”.

