Former President John Mahama has been warned to watch the people around him as he campaigns to return to power.

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, is certain some sycophants around the former President want to scuttle his dream.

He made the comment on Accra-based Peace FM after the party’s communications team boycotted the Wednesday’s edition of Kokrokoo morning show.

This, according to show host, Kwame Sefa Kayi is because of Mr Jacobs’ presence on the show in spite of protest from the party.

Disappointed about the decision, the former Central Regional Chairman said he was not perturbed and would continue to do his work.

Ex-president John Mahama

Rather, he cautioned the NDC flagbearer to be very careful about those who claim to love him.

Mr Jacobs singled out former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and three others around Mr Mahama who still grant him audience whenever they meet him.

“I respect these people a lot but some people want to pitch me against the grassroots,” he bemoaned.

This notwithstanding, Mr Jacobs said he is still committed to working in the interest of the NDC.