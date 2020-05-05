Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s family has finally revealed details for the one-week observance of the late actor.

Bishop Nyarko passed away at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital in Accra on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The gigantic actor had been battling cancer of the colon and had been in and out of hospitals for some time.

In line with Akan customs, the family is to hold a one-week observance for the actor on Saturday, May 9, 2020, where the details of the final funeral rites will be divulged.

According to the elder brother of the deceased, Isaac Darko, the one-week observance will be held in both Accra and Kumasi.

While the Accra ceremony will come off at Lakeside Estate at Ashalley Botwe, the Kumasi observation will be held at Pakoso, near Asokore Mampong, a report by yen.com detailed.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV, Mr Darko indicated that in adherence to the social distancing rules, both ceremonies would largely be held privately.

In the video, Mr Darko pleaded with the many fans of his brother, who would have loved to be part of the one-week ceremony, to bear with them and stay home and observe on social media.

For those who would still want to attend, brother Darko said time on the one-week grounds was going to be limited.

Watch video below for more: