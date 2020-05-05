In every 10 people walking on the street in Ghana, one is a mental patient.

Dr Akwasi Osei, the Head of Mental Health Authority, who made the disclosure that as many as three million Ghanaians are psychiatric patients, stressed the need for adequate care for patients, including those in the hospitals.

Dr Osei was speaking on the Big Agenda on Adom TV, hosted by Captain Smart, to react to reports that an inmate of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital had tested positive to Covid-19.

According to the mental health expert, the possibility of the spread among the three million mental patients is real.

What’s more, the deranged people could also infect other members of society.

Dr Osei, thus, begged for Personal Protective Equipment for Ghana’s mental infirmaries, stressing that disinfection and all other containment actions being undertaken in institutions be extended to the mental homes.