Barcelona players will be tested for Covid-19 at the club’s training ground on Wednesday before resuming individual work “in the coming days”.

La Liga teams have been given permission to return to training this week following the easing of some restrictions by the government.

Barca say the league “gave the go-ahead” for testing after inspecting the facilities at their training ground.

La Liga organisers are aiming for a June restart to the season.

Players from the top two divisions will train individually after an agreement with Spain’s sports and health authorities that guaranteed the safety of both players and staff.

Football in Spain was suspended indefinitely in March amid the coronavirus pandemic and all players must be tested before they can return to training facilities.

The country’s top division has created detailed protocols for the return to training so proper health safeguards are observed. Part of this involves training sessions progressing from individual to small groups and then team training.

“These measures cover a period of approximately four weeks with different phases that, in any case, will be subject to the de-escalation process established by the government,” a La Liga statement read.

There are 11 rounds of matches remaining, with Barcelona top of the table, two points clear of Real Madrid.