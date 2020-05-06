Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has been suspended from the party.

The decision was taken by the Functional Executive Committee of the party, a statement signed by party chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said.

ALSO READ:

“The matter has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the party for further action,” the statement said.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: