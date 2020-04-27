Ghana’s music industry is about to witness one of its best moments with singer Efya who is set to welcome a collaboration with any female musician.

It is rumored there is disunity among the female artistes with some thinking they are on the top, while others feud their co-artistes.

However, award winning singer Efya is ready to gather her colleagues with an ‘Azonto’ song to ignite the passion for the job amid the ongoing ‘Azonto’ genre debate.

Her tweet has since generated swift replies from singers willing to work with her and fans suggesting their favorites.

Musicians such as Sista Afia, Nafkassi Gh, Eshun have expressed readiness to bless Ghanaians with a vintage ‘Azonto’ song.

Who wants to do an Azonto Song With me..? Ladies Wassup ..? 🔥😏🐉🤟🏾 — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) April 26, 2020