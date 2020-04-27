Rapper and hiplife artiste, Guru, has issued a stern warning to ‘A list’ artistes who fuel ‘beefs’ in the music industry.

Addressing a twitter user, the ‘Lapaz Toyota’ hitmaker revealed the day any musician will dare mention his name in any of their diss games, hell will break loose.

He revealed the extent of his venting will make that musician’s fan unfollow him as he will prepare for a ‘battle’.

His ranting comes in line with the latest debate of who started and revived the ‘Azonto’ genre, of which his name seems missing in the list.