Social media was recently set ablaze after news broke that actress Mercy Johnson Okojie had welcomed her 4th child.

The news was shared on Instagram by a friend and colleague of the actress identified as Junior Pope.

Junior Pope in his post congratulated the actress and shared some photos of the much-loved movie star.

However, shortly after he shared the news on his page, Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie, came out to deny reports that his wife had put to bed.

The husband noted that no such thing had taken place and he would be sure to notify her fans and followers once it has happened.

He said: “I woke up this morning to see countless missed calls and messages congratulating me on the arrival of our new baby. We are so thankful for the show of love, but my wife @mercyjohnsonokojie has not put to bed yet, it is good news and I will certainly update you all when it happens. Thank you and God bless.”

