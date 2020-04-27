Agyemang Badu
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he will love to coach Ghana Premier League giant Asante Kotoko in the future when he retires from actively playing football.

The Ghanaian international joined Verona-based club on loan last year from fellow Italian Serie A club Udinese.

Prior to making a move to Europe, he played for Berekum Chelsea but it was his time at Asante Kotoko from 2008 to 2009 that gave him the needed break.

Having since enjoyed a successful career, the former U-20 FIFA World Cup winner says he has unfinished business with the Porcupine Warriors.

According to him, he loves the Kumasi-based club so much and he will one day make a return to take up a coaching role.

“I have unfinished business with Asante Kotoko and I know I will one day come back to the club either in a coaching capacity or managerial role. I really love the club”, He said in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Avenue One Show.

The Ghanaian international has had a difficult campaign in the Serie A this season which has seen him feature in only four games for Hellas Verona. He hopes to see more action when the Coronavirus storm passes and football returns.