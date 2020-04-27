Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he will love to coach Ghana Premier League giant Asante Kotoko in the future when he retires from actively playing football.

The Ghanaian international joined Verona-based club on loan last year from fellow Italian Serie A club Udinese.

Prior to making a move to Europe, he played for Berekum Chelsea but it was his time at Asante Kotoko from 2008 to 2009 that gave him the needed break.

Having since enjoyed a successful career, the former U-20 FIFA World Cup winner says he has unfinished business with the Porcupine Warriors.

READ ALSO

According to him, he loves the Kumasi-based club so much and he will one day make a return to take up a coaching role.

“I have unfinished business with Asante Kotoko and I know I will one day come back to the club either in a coaching capacity or managerial role. I really love the club”, He said in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Avenue One Show.

The Ghanaian international has had a difficult campaign in the Serie A this season which has seen him feature in only four games for Hellas Verona. He hopes to see more action when the Coronavirus storm passes and football returns.