Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kwabena Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has made a hilarious video to explain how God created outspoken Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

This video comes at a time when the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) has dedicated his time to expose some Ghanaians including Bishop Daniel Obinim.

DKB, taking to Instagram, displayed his key ingredients and percentages he believed were used in the creation.

DKB, who had water in a plastic container, started by pouring large volume to illustrate politics and money to show his active participation in politics and his worth.

He, however, poured out few drops of water to explain the MP’s tolerance level and just a drop to suggest how bad he is with keeping secrets.

As if that was not enough, he poured out large volume labelled ‘Bullying NET 2 TV Host’ to suggest how Mr Agyapong can insult people.

Ending his video, he poured out a big bucket labelled ‘Exposing Obinim’ to form a major part of how God created Mr Agyapong.

Watch the video below: