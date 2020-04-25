Actress Benedicta Gafah has caused a stir with a photo showing her semi-nude. She wore only a waist shaper which puts her backside, thighs, and hips out there for all to see.

Gafah shared the photo with a caption advertising for a firm.

Many people, especially males, have reacted to Gafah’s photo with some calling on her to cover up.

Pizza, for instance, asked Benedicta to wear her skirt because “Kennedy was coming”: Officialdjpizza: “Can you please put on your skirt cause Kennedy is coming oo.”

George thinks Gafah posted that photo out of frustration: geoege_pk_brew: “Posting out of frustration.”

Oesop said Gafah wanted to kill her male fans: oesop.p: “U wanto to kill be buh you lie bad I wnt die.”

Amanda, Morgan, and Nana admired Gafah’s body: amandaayvior: “This one no be fake oo 2 sweet”

Nanaboateng99: “Too much juice.” Morgan.1590: “Charley u too u fine paaa.”

Frank said he had made it a priority to search for Benedicta in his lifetime: brafrank2064: “Hey Empress please can you stop being so cute. I will still search for you even at your old age because it’s my priority to meet you one day.”

Berry also admired Gafah: Iamberrydemodel: “Everything on point.”