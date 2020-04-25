Two of the biggest former Bhim Soldiers, Blakk Cedi and Kelvyn Boy, have taken to social media to react to their ex-boss, Stonebwoy on his new ‘Anloga Junction’ album lunch.

Stonebwoy’s former manager, Blakk Cedi reacted to his former artiste’s new album.

According to Blakk Cedi, Stonebwoy’s Anloga Junction is a masterpiece.

He shared a photo of Stonebwoy and cover of his new album with the caption: Masterpiece As Usual. Congrats To All Who Contributed!! #AnlogaJunction #Aj2020.”

Kelvyn Boy, the former signee and mentee took to his Instagram page to congratulate his former boss Stonebwoy on his new album release. He wrote: Big Project…! Out Now.

The ‘Anloga Junction’ Album has some biggest features on it.

The album has 15 tracks and featured top artistes like:

Keri Hilson (US), Nasty C (SA), Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania), Alicia Harley (Jamaica), Jahmiel (Jamaica), Zlatan (Nigeria), Kojo Antwi (Ghana), Chivv (Netherlands) andSpanker (Netherlands).

Knowing the problems that exist between these people; Blakk Cedi, the former manager of Stonebwoy, and the former signee Kelvyn Boy many were not expecting them to show that much love to their boss on this day.