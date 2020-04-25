Stonebwoy has pulled a total of 61.6% of votes as Ghana’s biggest dancehall artiste. He was followed by Shatta Wale who got 21.1%, then Samini, who managed 12.1%. The poll was organised by female musician Becca on her Twitter handle. According to Becca, she came up with the poll based on requests from direct messages she got.

Based on many direct message requests I’ve gotten, let’s sort this out once and for all… Whose the biggest Ghanaian Dancehall Artist:#beccapolls #stayhome #alonetogether #fortheculture — Becca (@beccafrica) April 23, 2020

The poll has garnered massive reactions from fans with some disputing the results. Blakk, for instance, believed Samini should have won, stressing that Becca’s account was hacked:

Nhana Kofi thinks the results are accurate saying that no one should compare Shatta Wale to Stonebwoy:

Nina believes Shatta Wale should have won because he does real dancehall songs, not reggae:

Meanwhile, the battle of who is the biggest Dancehall artiste in Ghana has long been lingering. The three musicians in the poll all claim to be the best.

Many people, however, acknowledge Samini as the first among them to start music with the last being Stonebwoy.

Credit: Yen