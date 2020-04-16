Founder and leader of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, says he couldn’t eat for a week when he got engaged in a friction with Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

The pastor angered Mr Agyapong when he declared to his church members that he has a cure for the novel coronavirus during one of his church services.

On the back of that statement, the politician took Angel Obinim on swearing to have him jailed, not only for his ‘cure’ statement but also exposed other alleged illegal ‘deals’ of Bishop Obinim.

Obinim, who earlier said he will sue Mr Agyapong for spewing lies about him, threw in the towel claiming he wouldn’t continue the ‘beef’ with Assin Central MP anymore.

In a latest video on social media, he disclosed how uneasy it was for him to be trending on social media with regards to Mr Agyapong’s allegations.

I thought about it for one week, I couldn’t even swallow food. I had to be tapped when I got to my destinations because I was just thinking. When he brought the punch, I had to give up. My wife told me I don’t even know how to beef.

How can you beef a man who says he dreams of money and fight in his sleep? If I knew about his punches I wouldn’t have tackled him in the first place. I am done with the beef, he said to his junior pastors.