Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko, has attested to the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, being a ‘smooth and eloquent communicator.’

Mr Gyamfi, prior to and after his appointment as the National Communication Officer of the NDC has been a thorn in the flesh of the ruling NPP.

The NPP has often accused Mr Gyamfi of being loudmouthed without substance.

But commenting on some recent statements made by Mr Gyamfi regarding government’s free electricity during the lockdown, Mr Otchere-Darko has described the former as “smooth” in communicating.

He wrote: Sammy Gyamfi is a smooth and eloquent communicator but the NDC should really go easy in their attempts to make cheap propaganda from this covid-19 crisis. There may be time for that later but not now.

According to Gabby, Sammy Gyamfi said if John Mahama was in power today he would have made the use of electricity 100% free for every Ghanaian. Well, John Mahama is not the President and we must be grateful for we serve a Merciful God.

In 2014, we had President John Mahama. In 2014 we had an epidemic outbreak. Between April and October 2014, under Mahama, Ghana registered 24,648 confirmed cases of cholera in 122 districts nationwide. 203 Ghanaians died of cholera from that outbreak.

It was 2014. (1) We had Mahama. (2) We had a bacteria outbreak. (3)!We also had dumsor.

Clearly, it is easy to give free electricity when there is no electricity. That must be what the NDC man means.

Have a Happy Easter and stay safe. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Use water and electricity responsibly. Stay at home!