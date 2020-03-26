Outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has vowed to get jailed founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The controversial MP, speaking on his Accra-based NET 2 television, accused Bishop Obinim of all sorts of illegal things ‘without providing evidence.’

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

According to the maverick politician, he has evidence to prove the religious leader is into illegal acts and will make them available to the country’s anti-graft institution, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

“Obinim is going to jail, I will make sure he goes to jail, Obinim is into money laundering and tax evasion and I am going to provide evidence of his many fraudulent transactions to EOCO, you will see what will happen to him,” he alleged.

Bishop Daniel Obinim

Mr Agyapong’s threat comes days after the latter promised to deal with him for maligning him on his (Mr Agyapong) television station.

Listen to Kennedy Agyapong in the video below: