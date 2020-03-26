Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, in an interview with Citi Business listed a number of food items sent to Ghanaian students in China in the wake of the deadly coronavirus in China.

Applauding government’s decision to keep Ghanaian students in China in the wake of the deadly virus, the High Commissioner asserted it was the best thing to do as it helped his outfit properly manage the situation.

“Government’s decision to keep our students there coupled with the containment measures put in place by the Chinese government prevented any of our students from being infected with the virus,” he said.

Speaking on how Ghanaian students in the country were catered for given the lockdown in China, Mr Boateng said the initial thought was to send money to the students but a suggestion from the Foreign Minister changed government’s initial decision.

“We initially decided to send the students money but the Minister of Foreign Affairs said if the students say they don’t have food to eat, why don’t we then send them food from Ghana? So we sent to them gari, kenkey, sardine, shito, fufu and banku among others,” he said.

“My officers had to work three straight days, packaging food items nicely. The food items went in boxes of five, six and some student communities even got 10 boxes,” he added.