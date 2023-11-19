Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has charged electorates to eschew tribal and religious affiliation in voting for their preferred candidate in the 2024 general elections.

Asiedu Nketia believes competence must be the focus and the most important quality to consider in deciding who becomes the country’s next leader and not religion or tribes

He was speaking at a Town Hall meeting in Sunyani where various identifiable groups brought their ideas to help in building the NDC’s manifesto.

“What we want is an individual who will put our taxes into good use. The religious sect the individual decides to join is none of our business”, he emphasised.

He continued, “Only two towns in this country speak my native nkoran language. If people decided to vote on tribal lines during the election of party officers I wouldn’t have gotten any vote. But people noticed my competence and gave me the chance and I want that replicated in the general election”.

According to the NDC Chairman, the party refuses to give room for religious and tribal in its political discourse since it is a recipe for chaos.

“If we are to merge tribalism, ethnicity and religion with politics, it will take God from heaven to settle misunderstandings because He is the only one who can choose the best among what he created” he said.

The town hall meeting at Sunyani wrapped up the two-day “Building Ghana Tour” of the John Mahama campaign to the Bono Region.

At the event, leadership of identifiable groups had opportunity to present their concerns before the party.

These concerns will feed into the manifesto of the political party.

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama assured the public challenges raised by the groups will be addressed in the party’s manifesto.