The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to establish a Women’s Development Bank if elected into power in the December 7th general elections.

The running mate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang made these commitments during her official presentation by the party on Wednesday, April 24, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

The purpose of the bank is to provide capital for women-owned businesses to help nurture and grow them.

Prof. Opoku Agyemang emphasized the importance of women entrepreneurs having access to capital, stating that the bank would provide credit to small-scale businesses.

“Women entrepreneurs must have access to capital for the entire sector to boost their businesses and that is why we will actively pursue the establishment of a Women’s Development Bank. To primarily nurture and grow women-owned businesses,” she said.

In her speech, the NDC running mate also stated that women must have the chance to become millionaires through their hard work, just like men.

According to her, the women of Ghana are capable of managing the bank 100%.

“Women must become millionaires too through hard work as our men do. We do not need hands out, we need hands up. Women of Ghana are capable of managing the bank 100%,” she stated.

“The bank will take care of small-scale businesses to give them credit. Our envisage is broad and made up of trading associations and cooperatives, fully represented and making serious decisions and being accountable to its members. We can do it and all these add up to make a nation great,” Prof. Opoku Agyemang explained.

